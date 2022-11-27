KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

