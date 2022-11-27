Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $15.60

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $16.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 1,202 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 922,579 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.