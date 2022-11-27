KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,257.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,751.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 253.3% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,901.3% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 36,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,756.0% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $181.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

