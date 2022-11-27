Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.50

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 320459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$102.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
