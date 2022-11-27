Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.03

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

