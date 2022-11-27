Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

