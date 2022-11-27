Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 4.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.61. 67,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,019,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
