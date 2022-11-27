Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 4.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.61. 67,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,019,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

