LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %
LPTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.