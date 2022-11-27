LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LPTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

