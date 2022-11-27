Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 69,215 shares.The stock last traded at $181.45 and had previously closed at $181.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

