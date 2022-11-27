Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,235 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.93.

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $558.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

