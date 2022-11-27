Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $26.40

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $25.71. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 80,994 shares trading hands.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

