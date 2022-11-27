Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 6.8%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 36,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,430,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after buying an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $49,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

