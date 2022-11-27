LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,888,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 in the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

