Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,031 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.69) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after buying an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 261,281 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

