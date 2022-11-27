Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,031 shares trading hands.
LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.69) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
