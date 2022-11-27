Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 121,015 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.31 million, a P/E ratio of -71.11, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.