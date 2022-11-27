LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.3% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.96. 20,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,565,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

LSB Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 76.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

