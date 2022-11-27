Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 2,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,075,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LYEL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -2.01.

Insider Activity at Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after buying an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,727,389 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,991,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

