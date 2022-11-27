LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $88.09

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.09, but opened at $85.71. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $87.12, with a volume of 25,514 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
