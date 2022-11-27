MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $12.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,379.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,922.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,194,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,136 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,266.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8,403.1% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,901.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,348,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $568,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $181.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.