Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 166,822 shares.The stock last traded at $159.84 and had previously closed at $153.75.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $7.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,625,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

