Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,198,000 after buying an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,196,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 477,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

