Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 3.9%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 20,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,741,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Magnite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

