Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 66,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,791,894 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 53.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 105,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 251.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

