Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.21. 154,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,159,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.