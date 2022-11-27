Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $367.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

