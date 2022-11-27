Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 25034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $533,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $2,442,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.