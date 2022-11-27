MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $138,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

