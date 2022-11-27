Matthew Rizik Buys 2,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 515,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,520.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.
Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
