Matthew Rizik Buys 2,800 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 515,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,520.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

