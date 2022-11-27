Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 289,268 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.04.
MMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Maverix Metals Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $598.24 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 654.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
