Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.44

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.14, with a volume of 142285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

