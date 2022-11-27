Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 4.3%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.03 and last traded at 1.92. 91,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,776,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.84.

Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $694.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. The firm had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Meta Materials by 261.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Meta Materials by 43.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

