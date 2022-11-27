MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) vs. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Critical Contrast

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $362.30 million 3.12 $328.87 million ($2.22) -5.00 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

MFA Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.45, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.47%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -43.60% -2.05% -0.49% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats MFA Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

