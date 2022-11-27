Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 65501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.

