Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $13.57

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.94. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile



Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

