MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,087,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
