Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $599.63

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $599.63 and last traded at $581.57, with a volume of 571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $559.84.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.26 and a 200-day moving average of $464.66.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

