Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 7,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,854,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.