Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 7,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,854,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

