Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Up 3.1%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 1,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,985,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBLY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

