Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.94. Approximately 1,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Model N Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Model N

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,553. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

