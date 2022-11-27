ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Volume Increase

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 72,258 shares.The stock last traded at $83.88 and had previously closed at $84.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. Stephens reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

About ModivCare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 217.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after acquiring an additional 524,529 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in ModivCare by 117.3% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 355,960 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 66.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 81.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 365.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

