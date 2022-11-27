ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Volume Increase

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 72,258 shares.The stock last traded at $83.88 and had previously closed at $84.07.
A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. Stephens reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
ModivCare Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
