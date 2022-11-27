Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

