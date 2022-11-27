Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.15. Mondee shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 99 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Mondee Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,711.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,180,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,614,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 49,422 shares of company stock worth $577,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

