Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.15. Mondee shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 99 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Mondee Stock Down 7.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth about $33,000.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
