Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. 3,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 488,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $115,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

