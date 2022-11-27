Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. 3,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 488,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Montauk Renewables Trading Up 2.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of -0.29.
Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
