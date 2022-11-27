MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Down 4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. 1,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

MorphoSys Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

