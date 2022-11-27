Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.38

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.38 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 1202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.