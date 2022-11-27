MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 3.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59. 3,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,857,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $990.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.43.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MultiPlan by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MultiPlan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,749,000.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

