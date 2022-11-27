Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,531 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

