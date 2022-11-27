Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,656 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.35 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

