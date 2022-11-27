Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 872 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.