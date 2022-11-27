Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Community Banks Price Performance
Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.
United Community Banks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 37.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
United Community Banks Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
